Archer season 9 trailer explores Danger Island

Archer — that snarky clever basic cable animated comedy you’ll return to watching while you wait for Adult Swim to renew Rick and Morty — is back with a new location for season 9: “Danger Island.”

Based on the first trailer, above, the theme this season is 1930s and ’40s adventure serials. It looks like there’s definitely some Casablanca, maybe King Kong, perhaps Raiders of the Lost Ark, and … and … are they actually referencing Tales of the Gold Monkey?

Archer returns to FXX on April 25.