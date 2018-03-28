Time-travel Sharknado movie to end franchise

Sharknado is closing its jaws for good.

(Or until the inevitable reboot.)

Syfy has ordered a sixth installment of the Sharknado franchise that will serve as its sign-off, EW has confirmed. Sharknado 6, which currently does not have a title with a groaningly amazing pun, is set to invade your living room this summer. The plot, should you care about such things, involves time travel.

The first Sharknado, which starred Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, debuted in 2013 and went on to spawn increasingly absurd films with titles like Sharknado 2: The Second One and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. The most recent installment, 2017’s Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, featured Fin (Ziering) and April (Reid) trekking around the planet, and Fabio popped up as the Pope and Charo played the Queen of England. It ended with global destruction. In the sixth Sharknado, Fin must turn back the hands of time to stop the Sharknado.

Reid returns in this final installment, as does Vivica A. Fox and Cassie Scerbo.