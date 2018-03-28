Is this what freedom looks like?

So begins this rather harrowing trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s second season, and so too do all the other questions that go along with an adventure in Gilead.

When we left Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss) at the end of the first, acclaimed season, things had concluded much in the same way as the classic 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood: with her taking a literal leap of faith into the back of a van, heading towards punishment or freedom. This next season starts to expand beyond Atwood’s novel, with much of the 13-episode season focusing on June’s pregnancy and her struggle to find her daughter. But! There’s also intriguing new worlds to learn about, such as the dreaded Colonies, where Alexis Bledel’s Emily has been sent (is that a Marisa Tomei we spy?), what Moira (Samira Wiley) is up to in Canada (protesting and making out in bathrooms, from the look of things), and how new cast members like Cherry Jones, who plays June’s mother, are going to play out.

Of course, this being The Handmaid’s Tale and all means this trailer clocking in just under two minutes is filled with harrowing, heart-racing stuff. In fact, we’ve now watched it multiple times trying to glean some answers to the following pressing questions: Who is the Commander (Joseph Fiennes) threatening to shoot in the woods? Does Mrs. Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski, eyebrows still amazing) really still believe in the cause? Will Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) ever give it a rest? And why is there a mass handmaids hanging? Aghhhh!

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu on April 25 to begin to answer some of these. See you there.