Could Bobby be reunited with his boys on Supernatural?

The last time Supernatural fans saw Bobby — given, we’re talking about Apocalypse World Bobby — he was working with Mary and Jack to fight off Michael and the other angels in Apocalypse World. But as the season starts to wind down, is it possible that this Bobby will once again come face-to-face with Sam and Dean? It’s certainly something actor Jim Beaver is hoping for.

Beaver recently told EW, “One of the disappointments, if you can call it that, of playing this version of Bobby is that I don’t get to work with Jared [Padalecki] and Jensen [Ackles] or Misha [Collins] very much. I look forward to a day when maybe the boys and Castiel are on the same plane as this Bobby and maybe some of those feelings can develop in this Bobby. Or maybe some other emotional dynamic. I do miss going up there and working with the guys.”

And according to a recent tweet, Beaver teased that the episode he’s currently filming is “kind of a family reunion.”

Back to work on Supernatural. Kind of a family reunion, this episode. — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) March 28, 2018

Here’s hoping that means Bobby gets to call Sam and Dean “idjits.”