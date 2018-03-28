Savannah Guthrie apologizes for cursing on Today show

Savannah Guthrie is having a sense of humor about saying “s—” on Today during Wednesday morning’s show.

In a rare production mistake of this magnitude for NBC’s morning TV juggernaut, a shot of Guthrie seemingly preparing for a segment and cursing was broadcast live. “Oh, s—,” she can be heard saying in the video below.

“Sorry guys,” Guthrie added as she continued looking down to read. Though the mic was then turned off, the shot of Guthrie sitting at the desk continued. Eventually, the show cut to a Lexus promo. (A rep for NBC did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.)

“Check, check – is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is,” Guthrie tweeted shortly after the moment. “So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.”

Today fans on Twitter also laughed off the incident. “You did look like you were concentrating lol,” wrote one viewer.

You did look like you were concentrating lol — Faith Luistro (@faithie1) March 28, 2018

