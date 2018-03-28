Former WB star Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts to EW's Dawson's Creek reunion with pitch-perfect pun

To read more on the Dawson’s Creek reunion, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. You can buy the full set of five covers here. Or purchase the individual covers featuring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps, or the original foursome online or at Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW. Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Dawson’s Creek, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It’s the collision of WB stars you don’t even know you wanted.

On Wednesday, after EW published its exclusive 20th anniversary reunion of the cast of Dawson’s Creek, Busy Philipps, who played Joey’s college roommate Audrey Liddell, shared her cover with Michelle Williams (who played Jen Lindley on the ’90s series) on her Instagram account with the caption: “I know Dawson’s Creek means so much to so many people but to me it means the most because it’s where I met my best friend. ❤ Thank you @entertainmentweekly for getting my college friends back together! ISSUE IS OUT NOW! #creekweek.”

It didn’t take long for fellow WB alum Sarah Michelle Gellar to notice her friend’s post and comment on it. “I don’t want to wait…for my issue,” wrote the actress, making a pun out of the series’ theme song, “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole.

Gellar played Buffy on The WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the same time Dawson’s Creek aired and was also previously reunited with her castmates in 2017 EW’s Buffy reunion.