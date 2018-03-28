Kelly Clarkson is defending herself after an eliminated contestant from The Voice called her comments “small minded.”

Contestant Molly Stevens, who is openly gay, was eliminated during the Battle Round of this week’s The Voice. After the episode, she shared her thoughts in a now-deleted Instagram, expressing disappointment at some of Clarkson’s comments.

“One other thing. @kellyclarkson compared me to @melissa_etheridge and the @indigogirlsmusic. While I’m extremely honored to be in that category of talent I do believe that comment did us all a disservice and only threw us into a labeling trap. It felt small minded to me and exactly what I feel we need to bring attention to the world.”

.@mollystevens_1 I think you need to apologize to @kelly_clarkson . She has Always supported the gay community. As a fan & a gay man I am offended! Sounds like a bit of a sore loser way to go about things!! @NBCTheVoice @AtlanticRecords @GMA @CNN @billboard @MTVNews @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/BQioGj087J — Philip R Leodoro (@PhilipRLeodoro) March 27, 2018

Although Clarkson ultimately sent Stevens home from the competition, she’d earlier praised the tone of Stevens’ voice, saying she has a “crazy, cool Indigo Girls-Melissa Etheridge-Patty Griffin greatness.”

When Stevens’ comments were brought to her attention, Clarkson tweeted, “Wow. This really bums me out. I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY. I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller.”

Wow. This really bums me out. I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY. I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller. https://t.co/Ci5fqDKzA3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) March 27, 2018

Live-tweeting the Battle episode of The Voice on Monday, Clarkson called Stevens “rad” and a “beautiful soul”.

I hate choosing between two beautiful yet different souls/voices 🙅♀️ Justin and Molly are both rad and bring something so different to the table! Love them both! Ugh 😩 #VoiceBattles — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) March 27, 2018

Stevens, having already deleted her Instagram post, tweeted an apology to her former coach. “I strive to live in truth and light. @kelly_clarkson I truly apologize for thinking differently. I look up to you,” she wrote.

I sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused with my words. This was not my intention at all. For the people who know me well, you know my heart well too. I strive to live in truth and light. @kelly_clarkson I truly apologize for thinking differently. I look up to you. — Molly Stevens Music (@mollystevens_1) March 28, 2018

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.