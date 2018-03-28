What is Jeopardy! was right?

During Tuesday night’s Final Jeopardy! round, Alex Trebek gave the clue, “Complaints about heavy workloads inspired the titles of 2 songs by this group, No. 1 hits 7 months apart.” The answer was The Beatles, with the two songs being “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Eight Days a Week.”

But, many fans had a problem with the inclusion of “Eight Days a Week,” arguing it was a love song and citing the lyrics, “Ain’t got nothin’ but love babe, eight days a week.”

Hey @Jeopardy, I'm crying foul on tonight's Final Jeopardy question/answer. How is "Eight Days A Week" by the @thebeatles about a heavy workload? Is loving someone now considered work? 😕 #Jeopardy #FinalJeopardy #Beatles #JustSaying — Randi Kathrins (@RandiPie71) March 28, 2018

How is Eight days a week by the Beatles about work, @Jeopardy ???? It’s a love song. — Snow Balaz (@DrSnowB) March 28, 2018

Eight Days A Week wasn’t about working hard; it was about how much he loved her. That’s why someone may not have guessed the Beatles. #jeopardy — Flowerpower (@leolovelemon) March 27, 2018

While viewers are right in their interpretation of the song’s content, the clue was about what inspired the song, which Paul McCartney has said was a phrase a chauffeur once said to him to emphasize how hard he’d been working.

Hopefully those on social media didn’t make too big a final wager.