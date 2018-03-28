What is Jeopardy! was right?
During Tuesday night’s Final Jeopardy! round, Alex Trebek gave the clue, “Complaints about heavy workloads inspired the titles of 2 songs by this group, No. 1 hits 7 months apart.” The answer was The Beatles, with the two songs being “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Eight Days a Week.”
But, many fans had a problem with the inclusion of “Eight Days a Week,” arguing it was a love song and citing the lyrics, “Ain’t got nothin’ but love babe, eight days a week.”
While viewers are right in their interpretation of the song’s content, the clue was about what inspired the song, which Paul McCartney has said was a phrase a chauffeur once said to him to emphasize how hard he’d been working.
Hopefully those on social media didn’t make too big a final wager.
Comments