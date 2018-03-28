Fire and Fury TV adaptation lands a Game Change-ing director

While Game Change director Jay Roach may no longer be working on that HBO movie about the 2016 election, he’s sticking to the Trump beat for his next project. Roach has been tapped to direct and executive produce the television adaptation of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, EW has learned.

Roach’s past dealings with politically charged dramatizations paid off with Emmy after Emmy after Emmy. He has four in total — two for HBO’s Recount (about the recounts in Florida after the 2000 presidential election) and two for Game Change (about John McCain and running mate Sarah Palin). Roach also earned two Emmy nominations for his Lyndon B. Johnson biopic, All the Way.

Based on the track record, might he have another potential awards contender with Fire and Fury?

The controversial book became an instant best-seller, as Wolff delved inside President Trump’s tumultuous first year in the White House. Many of the excerpts — first published by The Guardian, New York magazine, and The Hollywood Reporter — painted Trump as ill-prepared for this leadership post, highlighted the concerns of those surrounding him, and questioned the president’s mental facets.

Henry Holt and Co.; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House adviser, left his position at Breitbart News after apologizing for inflammatory remarks he made for the book.

Roach was announced in the beginning of March as director and executive producer of a HBO miniseries about the 2016 election based on Mark Halperin’s third book in the Game Change series. The project was eventually halted after Halperin was accused of sexually harassing women.

The Fire and Fury adaptation doesn’t currently have a network.

