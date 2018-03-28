Dawson's Creek reunion: James Van Der Beek admits he's Team Pacey

To read more on the Dawson’s Creek reunion, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. You can buy the full set of five covers here. Or purchase the individual covers featuring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps, or the original foursome online or at Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW. Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Dawson’s Creek, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The world is divided into two very loyal parties: Team Dawson or Team Pacey.

If you watched Dawson’s Creek over the course of its six seasons, you definitely have a very passionate opinion about who Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) should have ended up with. (For the uninitiated, Joey and Joshua Jackson’s Pacey rode off into the New York sunset together in the series finale.)

Creek creator Kevin Williamson says in his mind he was ride or die for Dawson and Joey… initially. “But when we saw the chemistry [between Holmes and Jackson], it was more surprising,” says Williamson. “I’m so happy we did it.”

Holmes was just thankful she wasn’t forced to choose a side. “I’m glad that Kevin had to make the decision and we didn’t,” says the actress. But even Dawson himself might be Team Pacey. “It felt right to me,” says James Van Der Beek. “It seemed like it made more sense.”

For his part, Jackson loved the end result. Quips the actor, “Of course I did! My vanity knows no bounds.”