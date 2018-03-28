Can Jake and Holt handle Randall?

On this week’s special episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine — in a storyline that consumes the entire half-hour — This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown drops by the precinct for an intense interrogation of all-night proportions. Brown plays Philip Davidson, a periodontist accused of murdering his business partner, and he seems to have an answer for every gotcha question thrown at him by Jake (Andy Samberg) and Holt (Andre Braugher), who are employing the strategy of good cop/bad cop, or actually, smart cop/dumb cop.

For Brown, this is a dream guest spot, as he has been wanting to work with Braugher, a fellow graduate of Stanford. You may recall that Brown thanked the Brooklyn vet in his Emmys speech last fall as he snagged the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series statue, becoming the first African-American actor to claim that award in 19 years when Braugher won for Homicide: Life on the Street.

Check out this preview clip from “The Box,” in which this question is asked and answered: Is Philip any match for Jake’s notebook flip? (Spoiler alert: He is.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.