The Originals season 5: See the moment Klaus and Caroline reunite

Just a day after The Originals released the first trailer for its fifth and final season, EW has an exclusive first look at one new face joining the fun … and one VERY familiar one.

As fans know, Jedidiah Goodacre is joining the cast as Roman, a “devilish and charming schoolmate of Hope Mikaelson.” Roman just so happens to be a recently turned vampire who becomes curious about Hope’s family. (Who isn’t?) He’s also a potential love interest for the now teenage Hope. In other words, wish him luck with Klaus.

Get a first look at Roman below:

Bob Mahoney/The CW

And then there’s the returning face we’ve all been waiting for: EW has the first official photo of Candice King reprising her Vampire Diaries role as Caroline. And yes, she’s with Klaus! More specifically, this photo is from Klaus and Caroline’s first run-in of the season, which EW previously reported will take place in Europe after Rebekah asks for Caroline’s help with an intervention of sorts.

Bob Mahoney/The CW

The Originals will return Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.