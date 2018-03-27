SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. renewed for second seasons

CBS delivered good news to two of its freshman dramas today. SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, and S.W.A.T., featuring Shemar Moore, have been renewed for the 2018-19 season.

SEAL Team is CBS’ No. 1 new drama in viewers (10.23 million) and is tied with S.W.A.T. in adults 18-49 (1.8), while S.W.A.T. ranks second in viewers (9.80 million).

Both shows are pretty self-explanatory: SEAL Team follows an elite unit of Navy SEALs and S.W.A.T. is about a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles.

This is the network’s third renewal of a freshman show; CBS already picked up a second season of The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon. For more about what’s looking good — and not — for fall, check out our annual Deathwatch.