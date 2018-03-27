SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. renewed for second seasons

Lynette Rice
March 27, 2018 AT 07:15 PM EDT

CBS delivered good news to two of its freshman dramas today. SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, and S.W.A.T., featuring Shemar Moore, have been renewed for the 2018-19 season.

SEAL Team is CBS’ No. 1 new drama in viewers (10.23 million) and is tied with S.W.A.T. in adults 18-49 (1.8), while S.W.A.T. ranks second in viewers (9.80 million).

Both shows are pretty self-explanatory: SEAL Team follows an elite unit of Navy SEALs and S.W.A.T. is about a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles.

This is the network’s third renewal of a freshman show; CBS already picked up a second season of The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon. For more about what’s looking good — and not — for fall, check out our annual Deathwatch.

