RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 queens' acting sends Alyssa Edwards into tongue-popping abyss

She might have missed last week’s former contestant mega reunion, but Alyssa Edwards’ personality is so huge it demands an episode all to itself. And that’s exactly what RuPaul’s Drag Race has in store for its latest installment.

In EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, Edwards (previously a contestant on season 5 and All Stars 2) coaches the season 10 girls on their acting skills, which are put to the test as they prepare to star in a production of PharmaRusical on the main stage. A dance instructor outside of Drag Race, Edwards seems giddy at the thought of guiding the ladies toward performative perfection. But when the queens collectively tell her the group has yet to practice its routine, things get ugly.

Gagged at the news, all Miss Edwards can muster is a befuddled tongue pop.

“We knew there was a choreographer, so we worked on ideas as far as interacting with each other,” The Vixen says, nervously trying to salvage the blunder. But, the girls’ inexperience shows.

“I think you can do that a lot more. That’s something for you to work on,” Edwards chastises after watching Vixen do her thing. Miz Cracker’s delivery doesn’t fare much better. “Bigger, baby. Broadway, darling,” critiques Edwards.

“So, this is what y’all worked on, though? Y’all worked on the lines?” Edwards asks. “I just want to be clear, because you guys are saying you worked on characterization. And that, to me, was very shaky. It was middle of the road.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch Edwards return to the series’ stage in EW’s exclusive clip above.