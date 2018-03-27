The ultimate Roseanne quiz: Which Becky was it?

In its nine seasons on the air, Roseanne was a tale of two Beckys: Alicia “Lecy” Goranson, who originally played the oldest Conner daughter, left the show after five seasons to go to college. Sarah Chalke then served as the replacement Becky for two seasons before Goranson returned and the two of them shared the role for another season, only for Goranson to exit the series again, making Chalke the last Becky standing.

In a wink at the original series’ Becky back-and-forth, the producers of the revival have incorporated Chalke into the rebooted sitcom as a new character (Goranson will be back as Becky herself). But before tuning into the new episodes, is your memory a little fuzzy on which blue-eyed blonde was involved in which Conner dramas? Brush up on your Becky history with our quiz!

Roseanne returns to the air Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. on ABC.