Allison Tolman to guest-star on Good Girls

Samantha Highfill
March 27, 2018 AT 01:17 PM EDT

Could a fourth mom get in on Annie, Beth, and Ruby’s fun? It certainly seems possible.

EW can exclusively reveal that Allison Tolman has joined the Good Girls cast in a recurring guest role. Tolman will play Mary Pat, an overwhelmed single mom of three who’s revealed to be an unlikely wolf in sheep’s clothing, complicating the ladies’ lives and threatening their livelihoods. Okay, so maybe she’s not exactly joining the team.

Tolman, whom you might recognize from Downward Dog and Fargo, will first appear in episode seven, titled “Special Sauce,” during which business is booming is for the ladies. Reminder: They have a deal with Rio where they clean his money by shopping at Cloud 9 of all places. (They shop using his fake money and then when they return the purchases, they get real cash back.) But when the women get a threat from one of their employees, they remember just how dangerous this new business can be. “Special Sauce” will air April 9.

Good Girls airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

