Charli XCX transforms into Ed Sheeran for Lip Sync Battle

Charli XCX is debuting a whole new “Shape” for herself on Lip Sync Battle.

The “Boys” singer took things to the next level for her face-off against Rita Ora on the popular Paramount Network program. Charli went full Ed Sheeran, complete with ginger wig and facial hair, for her performance of “Shape of You.”

On Tuesday, she posted a close up of the transformation — which features an outfit similar to Sheeran’s in the “Shape of You” music video — on Twitter, writing, “me as Ed Sheeran. I’ll explain later.”

me as Ed Sheeran. I’ll explain later 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EU5e5q9dzS — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) March 27, 2018

Even her competition, Ora, seems delighted by Charli’s commitment to her lip-sync look.

“I ain’t never seen Ed do those sorts of moves, though,” says special guest Boy George in the clip. “Now I’m gonna feel cheated when I go and see him!”

See a preview of Charli XCX’s Ed Sheeran impression above, and watch the full performance Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.