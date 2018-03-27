The Bold and the Beautiful casts Celebrity Big Brother winner

Marissa Jaret Winokur is about to get her soap on: Following in the grand tradition of Big Brother winners doing stints on a CBS soap, Winokur has booked an appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Winokur, who was the grand prize winner of CBS’ first edition of Celebrity Big Brother, will play a wedding planner on the daytime drama, EW has learned exclusively. Her episode will air May 15.

She shot her episode on Monday. “Oh my gosh. I literally left and called my manager to say, wait, I want to be on a soap opera,” Winokur tells EW. “It’s way harder than anyone made it look. It was so like theater for me. It was the most at home I’ve ever been on a set.”

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Since winning Celebrity Big Brother on Feb. 25, Winokur says about half the people who have approached her on the street said Ross Mathews — her pal in the BB house — should have won instead.

“That’s how I feel so I’m fine with it,” Winokur says. “There’s definitely the school of thinking that Ross should have won. I’m like, I get it. You are allowed to feel that way. But the people who watched the live feeds understood my game better than the people who just watched the CBS show. I don’t think even the producers got my game. They were like, ‘Oh she’s just having fun.’ I brought things to make friends. I was in deeper than they thought I was.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. And the date of the next Celebrity Big Brother? We’re not sure, but we think it’s looking good. (Julie Chen likes the idea). Stay tuned.