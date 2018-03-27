Watch 'mogul, wife, mother' Serena Williams in Being Serena teaser trailer

Serena Williams is more than a tennis player – in fact, she’s many things to many people. Those different facets of her identity are under the microscope in the teaser trailer for the new HBO docu-series, Being Serena.

The tennis legend opens up her life to fans in the new five-part series, giving an intimate look at her pregnancy and the aftermath. Williams had previously revealed in an essay for CNN opinion that she nearly died after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

“I put so much pressure on myself. I wanna make sure that I’m the best,” Williams says in the trailer, amidst images of herself training, making business decisions for her brand, her wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and spending time with her new baby.

Though Williams admits she thought to herself, “How am I going to play?” after becoming pregnant, she shows no sign of giving up – she recently competed in the Miami Open. “I don’t know if there’s anything left for me in tennis,” she says, referring to her record-breaking number of Grand Slam wins and Olympic medals. Still, she adds: “But I’m not done yet.”

Being Serena premieres May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.