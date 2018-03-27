60 Minutes ratings beat The Walking Dead for first time in 7 years

Stormy Daniels just trounced Rick Grimes.

CBS’ 60 Minutes beat AMC’s megahit The Walking Dead for the first time in seven years among the still-sorta-coveted adult 18-49 demo Sunday night (with 60 Minutes having 22 million viewers and a 4.0 demo rating and TWD scoring 6.8 million viewers and a 3.0 in the demo).

Topping TWD among total viewers happens all the time — 60 Minutes has a ton of older viewers — but the young adult demo is a metric the zombie drama tends to dominate among all broadcast and cable entertainment programming while it’s airing, week after week, year after year.

Yet Anderson Cooper’s interview with the adult film star, combined with The Walking Dead’s slipping numbers over the last few years, combined to deliver a triumph for the 50-year-old newsmagazine over the post-apocalyptic drama.

The last time 60 Minutes beat TWD was back at the start of the show’s second season in 2011. And this was the largest margin of victory 60 Minutes has had over TWD since the AMC show’s first season in 2010.