Well, Alienist fans: The end is finally here.

The season finale of TNT’s tense new period drama airs on Monday night, promising an epic climax to the story of the New York investigation behind a series of gruesome murders at the turn of the 20th century.

In the episode, entitled “Castle in the Sky,” Kreizler confronts the demons of his past, Moore tells Sara the truth, Connor takes matters into his own hands, and the team closes in on the killer as time is running out. As to whether they’ll make it in time, you’ll have to tune in to find out.

But EW can exclusively reveal a taste of what’s to come in the season finale: a potentially game-changing conversation between John and Sara, in which he reveals his deepest feelings about the work they’ve done over the past nine episodes — and about Sara herself. It’s a natural culmination of the tension that’s been brewing between them, including in a clip of last week’s penultimate episode which EW revealed. Watch the clip from the season finale above to see for yourself.

The Alienist season finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.