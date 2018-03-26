Supernatural: See Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins in recording booth for Scooby-Doo crossover

This Thursday, Sam, Dean, and Castiel will enter a world unlike anything they’ve seen before. And we’re not talking about a return to the Bad Place. We’re talking about the world of Scooby-Doo.

Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously talked to EW about the upcoming crossover episode, saying, “It’s going to be an episode of Supernatural with Scooby-Doo in it. It’s not going to be an episode of Scooby-Doo with the guys in it. It’s more adult than your average episode of Scooby-Doo.” And it all begins when Sam and Dean get their hands on a free TV (which then zaps them into the world of the cartoon).

But before the episode airs, The CW has released an inside look at the making of “Scoobynatural,” which includes footage of series stars Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki in the recording booth. The featurette also includes a better look at the episode itself, which sees Sam, Dean, and Castiel trying to solve a case alongside the Mystery Gang. As co-showrunner Robert Singer previously told EW, “There are things you wouldn’t see in a regular Scooby-Doo cartoon.”

Watch the new featurette above. “Scoobynatural” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.