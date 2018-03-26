Season 3 of Stranger Things won’t be hitting Netflix until 2019, but on Sunday night the cast and crew hit the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the show’s PaleyFest panel to give fans a taste of what’s to come.

When EW inquired about the upcoming season on the red carpet prior to the event, executive producer Shawn Levy said, “It’s very much the Stranger Things I think people know and love. It’s big and spooky. Season 3 has legitimately creepy moments and events, but it’s incredibly warm and character-based because at the end of the day, I think that’s what people love most about Stranger Things.”

Unlike the previous seasons which took place during the school year, season 3 will be entirely set in the summer: think bonfires, the Fourth of July, and young love. “Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But again, they’re like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability,” Levy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Although filming for the next installment of the Netflix breakout hit hasn’t started yet, Levy confirmed during the panel discussion that new episodes are coming soon. “We are going back to work this month,” Levy said.

If you’re already planning your sleep schedule (or rather, lack-of-sleep schedule) for the next season’s drop of episodes, feel free to justify staying up all night: Levy says he’s in favor of the pro-binge approach. “The way [Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers] build these episodes, it is very much a suspense-driven show. So if you don’t want to click through to the next episode, we haven’t done our job.”