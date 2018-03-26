Stormy Daniels gives 60 Minutes its biggest ... ratings in 10 years

Stormy Daniels gave 60 Minutes a huge boost to its ratings Sunday night.

The adult film star’s eagerly awaited interview about her alleged affair with Donald Trump delivered the largest overnight ratings for the CBS News program in nearly 10 years.

The program delivered a 16.3 rating and a 27 share in the 56 Nielsen metered markets. That’s its best metered market performance since Nov. 16, 2008 – when then President-elect Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama appeared on 60 Minutes in their first post-election interview.

The interview was delayed a bit due to CBS sports coverage, though the network points out that such pushbacks tend to actually boost 60 Minutes ratings since the show airs deeper into primetime.

During the interview, Daniels detailed their hotel room encounter, accepting $130,000 in apparent hush money, reveals a disturbing physical threat made to her by an anonymous stranger, and more (read the six biggest revelations from the interview).

