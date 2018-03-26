When Pretty Little Liars wrapped its seven-season run back in June, Aria and Ezra got their happily ever after: One of the series’ final scenes involved the couple — who’d been on-again and off-again since the show’s pilot — exchanging vows in front of family and friends and bringing a bit of happiness to Rosewood. And as great as it is to think that Aria and Ezra are off living a good life together, sometimes it just helps to see them back together — the actors, that is.

PLL star Lucy Hale recently posted a reunion photo with costar Ian Harding to her Instagram. According to Hale’s caption, the two had a run-in while in Chicago. And although it might not be as good as seeing Ezria back on our television screens, we’ll take it for now.

As for Aria and Ezra, there’s no word on whether the happy couple could show up in the upcoming PLL spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Check out Hale’s full post below: