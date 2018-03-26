Will Smith wants you to get to know Earth better in One Strange Rock

Will Smith is exploring our most important rock. No, not Dwayne Johnson — planet Earth.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere, EW is exclusively debuting the first six minutes of National Geographic’s One Strange Rock. The 10-part event series, which Smith narrates and hails from mother! director Darren Aronofsky, takes an unprecedented look at the planet and its greatest questions.

“I’m going to tell you about the most incredible place,” says Smith in the opening moments. “It might be the weirdest place in the whole universe. Full of liquid rocks, crystal caves, and alien landscapes. And you know what, you’re walking on it.”

One Strange Rock airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. on National Geographic.

Watch the full clip above.