One Day at a Time renewed for season 3 on Netflix

Netflix has (finally) raised the curtain — curtains? — on some good news for the Alvarez family: One Day at a Time has been renewed for a third season, the streaming giant announced Monday morning in the video below.

A contemporary reimagining of the long-running ’70s sitcom, the Norman Lear-produced, critically-acclaimed series centers on a Cuban-American family led by Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez, a single mother raising a teenage daughter (Isabella Gomez) and a tweenage son (Marcel Ruiz) while living with her mother, the traditional, extra-theatrical Lydia (Rita Moreno).

Season 3 of One Day at a Time, set to return in 2019, will include 13 half-hour episodes and feature returning cast members Machado, Moreno, Gomez, Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky.