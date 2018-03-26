Neil Patrick Harris is a man of many faces on A Series of Unfortunate Events!

Netflix has released a new video that takes viewers on a tour of the How I Met Your Mother alum’s many disguises on its adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s book series; from Count Olaf to Shirley in “The Miserable Mill” episodes, to his new disguises in the forthcoming second season.

“I play Count Olaf and I’ve changed my look a lot,” says Harris in the featurette — which is an understatement. By the end of season 2, which premieres Friday, Harris will have worn at least eight different disguises.

The complete second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will be available Friday, March 30 on Netflix.