Mark Hamill tried to convince Princes William and Harry that Luke Skywalker is royalty

Mark Hamill sought princely approval of his theory that Luke Skywalker should rightfully be identified as royalty.

In an exclusive preview of Tuesday’s episode of The View, the Star Wars actor recounts to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Meghan McCain when he met actual royalty, Prince William and Prince Harry. Hamill explains that he had been trying to get Carrie Fisher, his on screen sister as Princess Leia, to agree to designate his character, Luke Skywalker, as royalty. When Fisher refuted his argument, he waited to make his case to the real deal.

“We finally met the princes on set,” he explains. “You know William and Harry. You’re all lined up and you’re told how to address them formally, but when I got my chance to talk to them, I said ‘Your highness, I would like to make a case for myself. My father was Lord Vader, my mother was Queen Amidala, my sister was Princess Leia — doesn’t that make me royalty?”

It seemed the princes did not reach a unanimous decision, but William declared, “Absolutely, I don’t say why not.”

While Master Luke might not be re-named Prince Luke anytime soon, Hamill at least finally got some clarification on the matter.

Watch the exclusive clip above for more. Hamill’s full appearance on The View can be seen on Tuesday. The View airs weekdays on ABC (check your local listings for time).