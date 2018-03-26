Watching Freeform’s grown-ish is fun. It either reminds of you of how college was when you attended, makes you somewhat envious of Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and company’s experiences in higher education, or will hopefully get you excited about attending college. But, the grown-ish cast isn’t content with letting the good times roll and have a released a new video that will remind you of the worst part of college: getting there, a.k.a. taking the SATs.

In this exclusive featurette, Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Luka Sabbat, and Chloe and Halle Bailey have their vocabulary tested with some SAT questions.”I’m having flashbacks and a little bit of anxiety,” says Jackson, which is exactly how we felt while watching the funny video.

Check out the featurette above to find out which cast member just gives up once they reach the math section.

The first season of the black-ish spin-off comes to an end this Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Freeform. It has already been renewed for a second season.