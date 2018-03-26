Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are married

Another Dancing With The Stars pro couple tied the knot on Sunday in Los Angeles, as Emma Slater and Sasha Farber walked down the aisle.

The couple — who got engaged live on ABC’s competitive ballroom-dancing show back in October 2016 and has dated on-and-off since 2011 — said “I do” at Bella Blanca in L.A. in front of some fellow DWTS pros and former contestants, including Julianne Hough (and husband Brooks Laich), Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott, and Cheryl Burke.

In true dance-pro style, Slater had a quick outfit change, donning not one but two wedding dressed both by Rivini. While Farber opted for just one handmade tuxedo by Onik Design.

“As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still,” wedding planner Michael Russo told Us Weekly. “Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold. I couldn’t be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love.”

For probably one of the best first dances ever choreographed, Slater and Farber twirled to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” The singer was not in attendance to perform live but did record a heartfelt message for the bride, which was played for all to hear before they hit the floor.