Colbert on Stormy Daniels' Trump-spanking story: 'John Kelly, you know what to do'

TONIGHT: Trump watched 'Shark Week' with Stormy Daniels thus confronting his two biggest fears: sharks and genuine intimacy. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zrNNwcwPXO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 27, 2018

Stephen Colbert hopes President Trump’s chief of staff was paying close attention to Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes.

On Monday’s Late Show, the host addressed the revelations from Stormy Daniels’ high-profile interview about her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago. “It’s an insane, salacious tale about a sitting president, and the least surprising story I have ever heard,” Colbert cracked. “That felt truer than him getting elected.”

One of the most-talked about anecdotes from Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) focused on her having Trump drop his pants so she could spank him with a magazine featuring his face on the cover. According to the former porn star, Trump became “more appropriate” post-spanking.

“Couple of spanks and Donald Trump started acting more appropriate,” noted Colbert, who thought it was a good tip for Trump’s top White House aide. “John Kelly, you know what to do.”

