Andy Cohen shows support for Project Runway fan favorite Chris March

Project Runway fan favorite Chris March is recovering from a debilitating accident, according to a GoFundMe campaign on his behalf shared by Andy Cohen.

“Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo’s Project Runway and Mad Fashion is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care,” Cohen wrote on Twitter. “Anything you can give to help is appreciated.”

The GoFundMe post explains that the designer suffered an accident in June 2017 which landed him in a medically induced coma for “many weeks.” Though he is in recovery, he is “still in a very fragile state.”

“His right arm has been paralyzed and at this moment, has limited use of his hands and legs. In addition, he’s dealing with respiratory issues that demand constant care,” the post continues. “With skyrocketing medical bills, his health insurance has maxed out and he’s in desperate need of continuous physical therapy in order to get back on track.”

The post urges others to share the campaign and donate what they can to help in March’s recovery. Cohen himself donated $2,000.

Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo's "Project Runway" and "Mad Fashion" is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care. Anything you can give to help is appreciated. https://t.co/yPqeTTvpn5 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 25, 2018

March was a contestant on the fourth season of Project Runway (which aired on Bravo — the series moved to Lifetime for season 8) and the fourth season of Project Runway All Stars. He also had his own reality show, Mad Fashion on Bravo. He’s designed for stars such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Meryl Streep — notably the latter’s 2010 Oscars dress.

March’s medical fund currently has a little more than $10,000 out of its $100,000 goal. You can donate to the fund here.