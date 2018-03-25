Donald Glover, FX exit Deadpool animated series

Donald Glover won’t be bringing the Merc With a Mouth to the small screen after all. EW has confirmed that Glover, FX, and Stephen Glover have parted ways with Marvel Television on a planned Deadpool animated series due to “creative differences.”

Fans first learned about the project in May, when FX announced a 10-episode order for the untitled show, which had been expected to arrive this year. The idea was born from Glover and his brother, Stephen, a creative duo who had already struck gold on the network with their Golden Globe-winning series Atlanta.

A representative for Donald Glover did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It’s currently unclear whether Marvel will abandon the Deadpool animated project or attempt to redevelop it. On the big screen, Deadpool has become one of Fox’s most popular Marvel characters, as portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, with Deadpool 2 scheduled to hit theaters May 18. (Check out the latest trailer here.)

FX and Marvel still have an ongoing relationship through Noah Hawley’s Legion, which will enter its second season April 2.

Glover, meanwhile, has several screen projects in progress and on the horizon. He’ll portray the cunning Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, flying into theaters in May, and he’s voicing Simba in Disney’s upcoming live-action Lion King film, which is currently in production. The second season of Atlanta premiered earlier this month.