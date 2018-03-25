Deception: Here's why Cameron won't just break his brother out of jail

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk!

Cameron Black is a magician. Magicians are expert escape artists. So you may be asking yourself: Why doesn’t he just help his wrongfully accused brother escape from prison?

The question was brought up during Sunday’s episode of Deception, when Cameron (Jack Cutmore-Scott) was enlisted by the FBI as a professional escape artist to help save a museum docent and various paintings that were being held ransom via explosives. Long story short: The docent was in on it.

But Cameron, of course, turned to his brother for help in completing his mission. Though Cameron admitted he’s planned eight separate ways how to help Jonathon escape, there’s one simple reason why he hasn’t followed through: They’d be fugitives.

“I’ll give you some insider knowledge in regard to those eight plans for busting Johnny out,” executive producer Chris Fedak tells EW. “They all work, but they also end with both brothers on the run, hunted by the police, never again able to perform magic on a stage, which is a little bit of a problem for Cameron — less so for Johnny. Cameron doesn’t only want his bother out of jail, he wants him exonerated. He wants their old life back. That’s why he’s throwing in with Kay. Busting Jonathan out would be, in a way, letting MW win.”

So there you have it.

Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.