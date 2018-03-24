The Middle films its final episode

So long, Heck Family.

The Middle taped its final episode Friday, and star Patricia Heaton managed to keep it together — until she left the studio lot for good.

“I got in my car, rolled down the window, that’s when hit me,” Heaton said in tearful message that she posted on social media. “I wasn’t going to get another call sheet for Monday. This is the last time I’ll be on this lot for this wonderful show.”

Before the 2017-18 season, it was announced the family-com from DeAnn Heline and Eileen Heisler that stars Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, and Atticus Shaffer would wrap this spring. It debuted in 2009.

After Friday’s taping, Heline posted pictures of the Heck living room with the bittersweet message, “9 years. 215 episodes. That’s a wrap.”

The farewell season will end with an hour-long finale later this spring.