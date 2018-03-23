Steve Burton was originally considered too short for General Hospital

If it wasn’t for a pair of stuffed Doc Martens, Steve Burton wouldn’t have landed a career-changing job on General Hospital.

In this exclusive clip to help honor the soap’s 55th anniversary on April 1, Burton recalls his first audition for the sudser and how the producers worried he wasn’t tall enough to work alongside Gerald Hopkins, who originally played A.J. Quartermaine in the early ’90s. Burton portrayed Jason Morgan from 1991 to 2012, and returned last year to reassume the role.

ABC is planning to air a special anniversary episode of GH that will air March 30. In the meantime, the show will roll out clips and interviews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.