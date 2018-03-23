Riverdale is full of surprises. When we last saw Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) on the CW series, she was being institutionalized and drugged by an evil nun. But in a few weeks, she’ll be singing and dancing!

EW has your exclusive first look at the upcoming musical episode of the hit series, airing April 18 at 8 p.m., in which Riverdale High students stage a production of Carrie: The Musical. Obvs, Cheryl portrays telekinetic badass Carrie White, while Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) takes a role she was born to play: the uber-cray Mrs. White.

Robert Falconer /The CW

Directed by Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) with an assist from Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner), the production also features starry showcases for Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Josie (Ashleigh Murray).

Robert Falconer /The CW

Unsurprisingly, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will not be belting high notes, though he will be shooting a behind-the-scenes documentary on the whole shebang.

Robert Falconer /The CW

Riverdale fans, get ready for some feathered hair, flared jeans, and copious amounts of fake blood.