Rise cast has a powerful message for everyone participating in March for Our Lives

People are gathering in Washington, D.C. and across the nation on Saturday to participate in the March for Our Lives to demand that the government take action to end gun violence and school shootings. And the cast of Rise is taking a stand right along those who participate.

Rise showrunner Jason Katims is sharing a collection of videos from the cast — including Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, Shannon Purser, and Ellie Desautels — in which they express their support. “We are the generation of doers, of law-changers and life-savers,” Cravalho says, with Perez adding, “We need your voice.”

Watch the full video above. Rise airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The March for Our Lives will be held Saturday in cities across the globe.