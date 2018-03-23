Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Michael K. Williams says the upcoming third season of his Sundance TV series Hap and Leonard is the best yet.

When he sat down with host Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Williams discussed how he landed costar James Purefoy, who he’s know for some 10 years, for the show and what lies in store for the third season.

“When this opportunity came my way there was still the position of Hap that needed to be filled, and I got on my hands and knees and I pretty much begged James to join the show with me,” he says. “He was a little reluctant at first. He had just wrapped The Following and was looking forward to going home and being a father to his then-4-year-old daughter.”

He also gave viewers a glimpse into the upcoming third season of the series. “We deal with race in America and the KKK and white supremacy,” he reveals, calling season 3 what he thinks is their best so far. “They’re always dealing with some serious crap, but this year the crap they get into makes them, for the first time, see each other in color.”

“It makes them question their manhood. It also makes them look at male friendship in America,” he adds. “‘I’m a gay black man, you’re a straight white man. Why are we friends?’ And it almost breaks them. Maybe it does, who knows?”

Hap and Leonard airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Sundance TV. Watch the full Couch Surfing clip above.