There’s a lot to love about a period piece like Boardwalk Empire. For Michael K. Williams, who played Chalky White, one aspect in particular stood out: the clothes.

“I love this show, man,” Williams said while watching a clip from the HBO series on the latest episode of Couch Surfing. “Once you put those clothes on, it was a whole ‘nother ball game. The clothes were a character within itself.”

Williams explained to host Lola Ogunnaike how men’s clothes were different in the ’20s, the show’s setting. For instance, socks didn’t have elastic, so men wore garters; collars weren’t attached to shirts, so people used studs to fasten them together. “Who knew?” said Williams.

“Season 1, I would get dressed, I would go through that ceremony…and then I would break the fantasy when it came time for the bow tie,” he said. “I had to go to a little white lady and be like, ‘Can you tie my tie, please? This is so un-Chalky!'”

But Williams wouldn’t mind going back: he applauded Ogunnaike’s idea of a Chalky White spin-off.

