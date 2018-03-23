Dynasty exclusive: Watch Nicolette Sheridan's entrance as Alexis Carrington

It’s almost time for Alexis Carrington’s big entrance.

Thus far in Dynasty‘s first season, the matriarch has been spoken of many times, but in this Friday’s episode, she’ll officially arrive. As Dynasty showrunner Sallie Patrick previously told EW, “We knew Alexis was coming before we even started shooting the pilot, which allowed us to pave the way for her. We started by having an Easter egg in the pilot — glimpsing Alexis in a mirror — and then throughout the season, we hear Blake, Steven, and Fallon’s memories about the woman who abandoned their family. So by the time she actually enters the series, we’ve established expectations about her character… which Alexis will happily break.” And all that begins when she walks her way into a funeral. (As a reminder, the original Dynasty had Alexis enter a courtroom as opposed to a church.)

After revealing a first look at Nicollette Sheridan’s take on Alexis, EW has the exclusive sneak peek of the big moment, which you can watch in full above.

Dynasty airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.