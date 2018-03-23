Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown dies at 49

Chicago Fire actress Dushon Monique Brown has died at the age of 49.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Brown passed away Friday afternoon at a Chicago-area hospital. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” said executive producer Dick Wolf in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

The Chicago native — who was a longtime theater actor — appeared in all six seasons of the NBC drama, portraying Connie, Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) no-nonsense assistant. She was featured in Thursday’s episode.

Brown’s acting career also included guest spots on Prison Break, Empire, and Shameless.