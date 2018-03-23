Doctor Who 50th-anniversary script describes Christopher Eccleston scene that was never filmed

Former Doctor Who executive producer Steven Moffat has teased the role that Christopher Eccleston’s Time Lord, the so-called “Ninth Doctor,” would have played in the show’s 50th-anniversary show. Eccleston portrayed the Doctor for the first season of the time travel series after it was revived in 2005 but declined to appear in the anniversary special, which aired in November 2013 and ultimately starred Matt Smith, David Tennant, and the late John Hurt as the “War Doctor.”

According to the Radio Times, Moffat has now published the script of a scene from an early draft of the special. The excerpt features the Ninth Doctor and a character named “Raggedy Girl.” The scene is apparently set not long after the Doctor regenerated into the version played by Eccleston. After Raggedy Girl compliments the Doctor on his face, the Time Lord replies, “Thanks, it’s new. Not sure about the ears yet, they just sort of keep going,” a joke on Eccleston’s generously proportioned hearing apparatus.

The excerpt from the 50th anniversary special appears in the new anthology A Second Target for Tommy, profits from which will benefit children’s book author Tommy Donbavand, who is currently battling cancer.

Head over to Radio Times to read more of the Ninth Doctor’s scene that could have been.