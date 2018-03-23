Blindspot: Zapata's big secret(s!) damage multiple relationships

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

The truth behind Project Dragonfly was finally revealed during Friday’s episode of Blindspot — and it was shockingly tied to the return to a familiar face.

As viewers know, Borden (Ukweli Roach) actually survived the explosion in season 2 and escaped. The CIA found him a year later and recruited him to take down a known terrorist — his codename included a dragonfly. But Zapata (Audrey Esparza) was forced to keep the information from Patterson (Ashley Johnson) all this time. While Borden ultimately helps them stop an attack on New York, Zapata makes sure he goes away for life, but the damage is done and her friendship with Patterson is effectively ruined.

Can their relationship be healed? “It’s gonna be really hard for her, this is a pretty giant betrayal,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “But she’ll get some perspective from an unlikely source.”

While drowning her sorrows, Zapata also decided to admit she’s in love with Reade (Rob Brown), who angrily leaves her at the bar, meaning she’s lost not one but two friends in one fell swoop. “Tasha is certainly starting to feel untethered from the team,” Gero warns. “Reade doesn’t really know what to do with her admission. He’s about to get married, so he pulls back a bit to try and deal, or not deal, with his feelings.”

Reade also has other problems on his plate. During the episode, Rich DotCom’s (Ennis Esmer) position with the FBI was put under review since he was hired by the corrupt Hirst, but the team went to bat so he could keep his job. But Reade was subsequently put on notice — after all, Hirst hired him too. “He’s in trouble,” Gero says. “The woman for the OPR is definitely gunning for him. Man, so much going on with these guys, and you haven’t even seen next week’s episode. Oh boy.”

Meanwhile, Roman was put through the wringer medically this week. After a mysterious call in which he said “nothing is irreversible” to whoever was on the other end of the line, he collapsed and was taken to a hospital, where the doctors were unable to find anything wrong with him other than a high dose of ZIP in his blood. “I can tease that I’m glad I’ve never been zipped — or I have I? I don’t remember,” Gero jokes. “But seriously, the side effects seem like no joke, and it’s something he’s gonna work towards rectifying.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.