Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: A familiar foe rises as secrets are revealed

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

Hail, Hydra — again.

As revealed in the closing moments of Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., General Hale (Catherine Dent) has been working in service of the still-active Hydra!

During Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the worldwide criminal organization revealed that they had infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ranks, attempting to establish a totalitarian new world order before the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. effectively destroyed Hydra back in season 3.

However, it appears a faction of Hydra has been kept alive by a mysterious person, who stayed in the shadows when handing over what would amount to a suicide pill for Hale should she fail in her upcoming mission. The serum was the same as the one Kasius’ human slave used in the future to go down fighting, meaning Hydra could actually be the cause of the end of the world. The question remains: What do they want with Coulson, who willingly went with Hale to get more information?

“Hydra’s goals are almost always based in helping people and building a better world for all!” executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen tell EW. “Sarcasm, it’s hilarious. Coulson holds a lot of keys on his key chain and we can only imagine they want one of them.”

The reveal couldn’t come at a worse time as Fitz (Iain de Caestecker), weighed down by the burden of trying to save the world, finally cracked. He imagined seeing his Framework alter ego (a.k.a The Doctor), who performed surgery on Daisy (Chloe Bennet) to remove the dampener inhibiting her powers. Though Fitz thought The Doctor was an apparition from the rift in the Fear Dimension, in truth everything was planned and carried out by the real Fitz, who suffered a mental break in knowing he’d have to do something unforgivable to save them from the Fear Dimension. Can FitzSimmons ever come back from this?

“Fitz and Simmons have survived everything thrown at them so far,” the S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses say. “One would hope they’d get through this, though it may change their attitude moving forward and their relationship with each other and the team.”

The one silver lining of hope is the continued presence of Deke (Jeff Ward), who reveals to Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) that he is their grandson, meaning they will someday be able to heal from this. Her reaction? Promptly vomiting. Delightful!

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.