See all the stars who've appeared on The Young and the Restless

Is that really you, Katy Perry? You were a cute one, Penn Badgley!

To help celebrate its 45th Anniversary, The Young and the Restless assembled photos and clips of some of its biggest guest stars — and EW snagged the exclusive first look. If you think Tom Selleck or Wayne Gretzky were too good for daytime drama, think again. They’re in there, as is Adam Brody, Eva Longoria, the late Paul Walker, and so many more.

The show’s actual anniversary is on March 26. The CBS sudser airs weekdays.