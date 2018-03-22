HBO is unveiling the official poster for season 2 of Westworld.

Below is your first look at the sci-fi drama’s dramatic and forboding new key art:

HBO

There’s also a new marketing tagline: “Chaos takes control.”

If you enhance a high-res version of the poster, you can find this buried code: “687474703A2F2F6269742E6 C792F3246447A696567″ for the cryptographers among you.

For more on the new season, read our recent deep-dive cover story going behind the scenes of the new episodes, full story here.

Westworld returns April 22.