We’re almost four weeks into The Good Fight‘s excellent second season, and there’s still one thread that’s dangling from the legal drama’s first season finale: the state of Diane (Christine Baranski) and Kurt’s (Gary Cole) marriage. Based on the exclusive clip above, we may finally get some answers about this politically-at-odds couple in Sunday’s episode on CBS All Access.

In case you forgot, Kurt cheated on Diana in The Good Wife series finale. They were separated and started divorce proceedings when The Good Fight premiered last year, but as the spin-off’s first season unfolded, the liberal lawyer and conservative ballistics expert gradually started moving back toward each other. A shocker came in the season 1 finale, when Diane went home with her estranged husband after a chaotic day, implying that their relationship could still be defined as “it’s complicated.” Apparently, not much has changed in the past year.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Kurt, hoping their separation is finally over, invites Diane to join him on a romantic-ish getaway for the weekend via video chat. However, Diane isn’t ready for that and wants to give their separation a bit more time. Unfortunately, Kurt fails to receive the message because of a bad internet connection, and their video chat abruptly ends with him believing she said their separation was over. It’s a classic Good Wife/Fight technology fail.

The Good Fight streams Sundays on CBS All Access.