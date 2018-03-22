The Big Bang Theory casts Jerry O'Connell as Sheldon's brother

The Big Bang Theory is making Amy and Sheldon’s wedding a family affair.

Jerry O’Connell has been tapped to play Sheldon’s older brother for the finale, which is set to feature the duo’s nuptials, the executive producers announced at PaleyFest on Wednesday night.

On Young Sheldon, which had its panel presentation ahead of Big Bang on Wednesday night, Montana Jordan portrays George “Georgie” Cooper Jr., Sheldon’s older brother.

The flagship has introduced a number of Sheldon’s family members already, including his mother (Laurie Metcalf), his twin sister, Missy (Courtney Henggeler), and his Meemaw (June Squibb); that trio of characters is portrayed on the spin-off by Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts, respectively. Sheldon’s father, played by Lance Barber on Young Sheldon, is deceased.

As for the bride’s side of the family: Amy’s mother, played by Annie O’Donnell, briefly appeared via video chat in season 9, and her father has not yet appeared on the show, so both characters have the potential to appear for the wedding.

Metcalf is set to return for the finale as well, with executive producer Chuck Lorre noting she’ll be the one to walk Sheldon down the aisle.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.